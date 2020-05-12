PMDC registers 5,000 medics in 3 weeks

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued more than 5,000 certificates of registration to doctors in the last three weeks.

According to a spokesperson for the PMDC, the minimum possible staff is present on duty due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"All stakeholders and doctors have appreciated efforts of the PMDC after opening, there had been a back log of almost 6,534 cases out of which it managed to issue more than 5,000 certificates of registration," she said.

According to the spokesperson, since the office opened few weeks ago, around 5,500 new cases have been received from doctors for registration.

"Our staff is working day and night in shifts to facilitate doctors. In light of the COVID-19 crisis in mind, doctors are requested to post documents to the PMDC to avoid inconvenience," she said. The spokesperson said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMDC faced problems, so it delayed the printing of certificates as it remained closed for six months.

She added that despite the pandemic, the council had requested the National Printing Press to issue certificates on an urgent basis as the PMDC certificates are very secure and cannot be copied or forged," she said.

The spokesperson said at the moment, the PMDC was trying to issue provisional registration certificates on a priority basis to new medical and dental graduates as they were already late for house jobs and there was a dire need of doctors in light of the pandemic.