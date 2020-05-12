Highest number of deaths in a day as lockdown relaxed

Rawalpindi : At least, nine patients have died of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours setting a new record regarding number of deaths caused by the virus in a single day that has claimed as many as 61 lives in the region so far, 55 in Rawalpindi district and six in Islamabad Capital Territory.

It is a coincidence that the highest number of deaths was reported on the day when the lockdown was relaxed and one can witness traffic jams on roads leading to Raja Bazaar, the main market in the city area and Benazir Bhutto Road.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that it is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day from twin cities since the COVID-19 outbreak hit population in this region of the country. In last 24 hours, as many as eight confirmed patients of the illness died here in Rawalpindi district while one in ICT.

According to details, seven of the patients died of COVID-19 in the district were from Rawal Town, Potohar Town and cantonment area while one of the patients was a resident of Tehsil Kallar Syedan, some 45 kilometers from Rawalpindi city.

The eight patients died of coronavirus illness in the district in last 24 hours were undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital according to district health department. One of the deceased was between the age of 50 and 60 years while the rest seven were over 60 years of age.

The ninth death from the region in last 24 hours was reported from the federal capital.

Eight deaths in a day due to COVID-19 has taken the total number of deaths from the district to 55 while another 89 patients have been tested positive for the disease after which the number of confirmed patients of the illness from the district has crossed the figure of 1000, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

To date, a total of 1068 patients have been tested positive from the district of which 257 have been discharged after treatment, he added. On Monday, 376 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including CMC at RIU, BBH, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Rawalpindi, a field hospital at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex and Holy Family Hospital.

The EDO said the number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district has reached 380 on Monday while another 1609 have been under quarantine in their homes and three at a quarantine facility. All the confirmed patients at homes and suspects who are under quarantine are asymptomatic at least at the moment, said Dr. Sohail.

It is important that the government has started implementing new Standard Operating Procedures (Revised SOPs) particularly about keeping confirmed patients of COVID-19 at their homes and in this regard, the staff at district health department and healthcare facilities dealing with the patients of coronavirus illness were given training on Monday.

Meanwhile, another 38 patients have been tested positive in ICT in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 679 of which 72 have so far recovered while six died of the disease.