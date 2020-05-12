It has been very touching to read the oped-statement jointly written by the EU ambassadors on Europe Day, published as 'Europe Day) (May 9). We gladly join the EU countries in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration that brought lasting peace to Europe. We in Pakistan are very grateful for the friendship and economic cooperation we have received from the EU countries over the years. We also wish that the bond that exists between Pakistan and the EU countries is further strengthened in the future. We also hope that the EU countries continue to provide political support to the hapless Kashmiris and Indian Muslims facing atrocities at the hands of the fascist Indian government.

Calamities like the current coronavirus unite all of humanity. We convey our heartfelt sympathies at the loss of life caused to various EU countries by the pandemic.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad