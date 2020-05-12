The International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 every year in memory of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing and also known as the lady with lamp. This name was given to her because she roamed during the night with a lantern in her hand to look after wounded soldiers. This day is celebrated to pay tribute to these unsung heroes serving humanity.

Nursing is a profession which requires real courage, enthusiasm, commitment and dedication to service. Nurses are the backbone of the health department. It is the nurse on whom the actual responsibility of the treatment depends. Without the nursing staff, a healthcare system cannot run even for a single day. It is really unfortunate that in Pakistan nurses and doctors are still fighting for their right owing to the dearth of medical facilities. No doubt, nurses are at major risk amid the coronavirus outbreak. I hereby urge the government to provide healthcare facilities to nurses, doctors and all paramedical staff in order enable them to better tackle today’s health challenges.

Beebagr Azim

Turbat