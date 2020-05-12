This refers to the article, 'EOBI pensioners' (May 8) by Khalid Bhatti. While strongly endorsing the views expressed by the learned writer, I would appeal to PM Imran Khan to look into the gross mismanagement found in the EOBI pensions issue, which was given without fulfilling the legal requirements as per the EOBI helpline message.

Thousands of pensioners are now worried about possible recoveries of increased amount already paid to them in the coming months. This is against the pre-polls slogan of the PTI – of making Pakistan a 'welfare state'.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad