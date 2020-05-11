Woman killed, 8 injured in road accident

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and eight persons sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in Baran area of Kolai-Palas district on Sunday.

The jeep carrying passenger was on its way to Badakot from Pattan area when its driver while negotiating a sharp turn lost control over steering as a result of which it skidded off the bumpy road and plunged into a ravine. The locals rushed to scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced a woman stated to be mother of one Khan Sher Badshah as dead. The injured including Mohammad Raheel, Jehanzeb, Gyassudden, Mohammad Yusuf, Ruqia Bibi, Anwar Khan, Sherbadshah and Mohammad Ahsan were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. The police after lodging FIR started investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind accident.