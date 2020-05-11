JUI-F to hold all parties conference on June 6

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has convened an All Parties Conference on June 6 against government’s bid to repeal the 18th constitutional amendment and other burning issues. The decision was taken in the provincial executive council meeting of the party here on Sunday with provincial chief Maulana Ataur Rahman in the chair. The meeting discussed that the government was bent upon undoing the 18th constitutional amendment. Any such effort would be resisted with full might, the participants of the meeting said. They also blasted the government for its planning to cut the share of the provinces in the National Finance Commission Award. They came down hard on the government for what they believed its non-serious attitude to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maulana Ataur Rahman said that in view of the grave problems confronting the country a meeting of the political parties’ heads has been convened on June 6 to discuss the situation and work out a joint course of action.