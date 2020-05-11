Official tests positive for corona

KHAR: Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zamin Khan Momand tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. ADC Zamin Khan Momand, who was focal person for the coronavirus for Bajaur district, had undergone a test for the Covid-19.

The result declared him the confirmed coronavirus case, making him the first official infected by the viral disease in the district administration. Meanwhile, 2099 volunteers of the Prime Minister’s Tiger Relief Force took oath in separate ceremonies held at the Civil Colony in Khar and Nawagai subdivision.