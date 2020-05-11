P&D Dept adopts innovative approach for programme implementation

PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development Department organised a series of workshops and consultations which concluded on Sunday.

The activity was meant to finalise the sector plans for the second year of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP, 2020-21). The objective was to orient and engage these officers on the PAMFRAME methodology, which has been recently adopted by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to foster development reforms in the merged areas.

This new approach to the entire sector programming focuses on the identification of inputs, outputs and outcomes by indicating rational linkages between them. PAM, an acronym of Programming Approaches/ Analytics & Measures, has been devised and applied as a planning tool to all the development sectors of the merged areas’ AIP. It results in the elaboration of sector frameworks, and thus called as PAMFRAMES.

That is how the Planning and Development Department has developed an approach in consultation with the implementing departments for all their sectors. It is based on which investments can be planned and progress measured through interventions and indicators that are logically-planned, result-oriented, systematically-organised and context-specific.

The Planning and Development Department, after weeks of internal deliberations on the PAMFRAME design led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Shakeel Qadir Khan, and the Chief Economist, Nauman Afzal Afridi, launched the application of the new programming methodology in February, this year.

Since then, more than 171 officers of senior and middle cadre have been engaged directly in a series of 8 PAM workshops covering 13 departments and 18 sectors.

These departments include Education, Industries, Agriculture, Communication & Works, Local Government, Public Health Engineering, Home & Tribal Affairs, Irrigation and Forestry. Separate discussions were also organised with the departments of Health, Energy and Minerals Development at a later stage.

All the attached directorates and field units of these departments were covered as well. Section chiefs, assistant chiefs and research officers of the Planning and Development Department participated in the last round of these workshops and consultations.

It is pertinent to mention here that part of these activities were organised virtually in adhering to the safety guidelines against Covid-19. Following these extensive discussions and exchanges, the section chiefs will be working closely with their counterpart implementing departments to finalise the sector plans (proposals and estimates) for the second-year of the AIP which is due early this month. This will help in the institutionalisation of the PAMFRAME methodology and improve the government’s capacity of programming for AIP specific priorities, interventions and allocations.