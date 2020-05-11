Traders want hike in taxes, fee withdrawn

MANSEHRA: Traders have threatened to launch an agitation against the tehsil municipal administration if it doesn’t withdraw enormous increase in taxes and fee.

“We strongly decry the mega increase announced by TMA in taxes and fee being received by it under 295 different heads of ten sectors,” Fayyaz Solehria, the convener of central traders body, told reporters here on Sunday.

Flanked by other office-bearers, he said that central as well as 20 wards’ trader bodies had strongly denounced increase in taxes and fee and warned TMA to immediately withdraw them otherwise they would start a series of agitations and shutter down strikes and would not pay any sort of taxes and fee.

“The business community is suffering due to the Covid-19 lockdown and TMA has announced to enhance almost all taxes up to 100 percent” said Solaria. “The business community is seeking government’s relief as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and TMA should also follow suit and instead increasing taxes, it should suspend taxes and fee collections in order to pass on the relief to them,” said Fayyaz.