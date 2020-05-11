Authorities asked to check fuel prices in Karak

KARAK: Members of the civil society have demanded the district administration to make sure the implementation of official rates of oil in the district and alleged that the profiteers were fleecing people.

This was demanded by the members of civil society including Nisar Ahmad, Mustafa Khattak, Zakir Badshah and others while talking to media persons here on Sunday.

They claimed that the petroleum products were being sold on different prices across the district. They added that in some areas the prices were fixed at Rs90 and even Rs100 per litre, which is an injustice with the public.

They claimed that the benefits of reduction of oil products should be trickled down to the common man and authorities should fixe the new fares in the light of the prevailing prices of the oil products.

They demanded of the district administration to pay surprise visits to the filling stations and also call the meeting of the Road Transport Authority to fix the new fares. They further demanded that exemplary punishment should be awarded to the profiteers.

Govt urged to open Edu institutions from June 1

Tanzeem-e-Asatiza Pakistan has demanded to open educational institutions from June 1 and announced to move court in this respect.

The demand was made by provincial president of the body Khairullah Hawari in a press statement issued here on Sunday.

He demanded that the educational institutions should be given permission to open from June 1 under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed strictly. He claimed that closure of educational institutions anymore in the guise of Covid-19 was tantamount to enmity with education.Meanwhile, Elementary and Secondary Education Department in Karak district has appointed 30 fresh teachers of different cadres on vacant positions in schools and directed the newly appointed teachers to take charge of their new assignments after the opening of schools.The appointment letters were distributed by the officials of education department among the newly appointed teachers here on Sunday after the same were signed by authority concerned Saturday evening.