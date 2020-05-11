Woman, daughter die in road accident

TIMERGARA: A woman and her four-year-old daughter were killed when a car rammed into a tree at Gambir area in

the limits of Mayar Police Station in Lower Dir district on Sunday, police said.

The car bearing non-custom paid (NCP) number 5850 was bound for Mayar from Kotki when it met the accident. The car collided with trees on roadside and as a result the wife of Badshah Zarin and her four-year-old daughter sustained severe injuries, police officials said.

Both the injured succumbed to injuries on way to Mayar hospital, they added. Driver Abdur Rahim is the nephew of the deceased woman and he remained unhurt in the accident.

The police have registered the case and further investigation into the matter is underway.