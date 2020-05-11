CM wants reforms introduced in Labour Dept

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials concerned to expedite work on computerized data collection of labourers across the province and to introduce reforms in the Labour Department with special focus on Workers Welfare Board.

He was chairing a meeting to review the overall progress of the Labour Department, said an official handout. Besides Minister for Labour, Shaukat Yousfzai, Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil Qadir, Secretary Finance, Atif Rehman and secretary Labour, and others attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the steps taken for the welfare of labour community, fixation of minimum wages for them, progress on labourers data collection, matters related to the regularization of the contract employees of the Workers Welfare Board and other matters. The minister for labour appraised the chief minister of the issues faced by labourers working in different types of mines.

The chief minister stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy backed by a uniform legal/policy framework for the wellbeing of labourers and protection of their basic rights. He directed to constitute a committee headed by additional chief secretary with representation from all the departments concerned to come up with workable proposals to this effect.

The chief minister directed the officials of the departments to review the existing laws/policies governing the matters of labourers and come up with proposals for a single and inclusive law/policy under a single department to facilitate the labourers.