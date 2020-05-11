MPA tests positive for corona

JAMRUD: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi was quarantined at his residence after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The MPA was suffering from fever and underwent the test which turned out to be positive.

Khyber deputy commissioner also confirmed that the lawmaker had been quarantined at his home in Shakas area of Jamrud tehsil after he was infected by the fast-spreading virus. Shafiq Sher Afridi was elected as an independent candidate and later joined the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Earlier, another MPA Abdul Salam Afridi, who is affiliated to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Mardan had tested positive for coronavirus. He has now recovered.

Kamran Khan Bangash, the special assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, was also diagnosed with Covid-19 and quarantined at home. He is now back to work after recovering. Munir Orakzai, a JUI-F MNA from Kurram tribal district, had also tested positive for coronavirus. Also, a doctor at the Civil Hospital in Jamrud tested positive for the Covid-19.