Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of the Jang/Geo Group continued to protest on Sunday against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters asked the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him forthwith.

Speaking on the occasion, Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik condemned the arrest in a 34 years-old property. He said the action was taken only to suppress the voice of the free media.

He said the Constitution guarantees the freedom of the speech right and an independent media but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government wanted to strangulate the media. The senior journalist said supremacy of the parliament, flourishing of democracy and independence of the judiciary were linked to a free press. He deplored that rulers attacked the media and by arresting Mir Shakil the government wanted to convey a message to the media to stop writing the truth.

Imdad Ali Qazalbash condemned the government for arresting Mir Shakil, saying such cheap tactics would not stop the Jang media group from writing the truth. He vowed to continue struggle till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.