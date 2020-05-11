Covid-19 cases hit 373 in Swat

MINGORA: Fifteen more reported positive for the coronavirus, raising the confirmed Covid-19 cases to 373 in Swat district on Sunday.

A communique issued by the health department said that coronavirus was spreading rapidly in the district.

It said that 15 more suspected patients reported positive. The infected patients belong to different areas of Barikot and Babuzai tehsils in the district. The virus could infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection.