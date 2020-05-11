close
Mon May 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Two flee from police custody in Mansehra

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two alleged narcotics peddlers, who were produced before a local court, managed to flee from police custody.

Shahid Iqbal and Sirajuddin, who were arrested under 9-CNSA by City Police Station, on Saturday escaped from police custody when being shifted to district jail from court premises. According to police, both the accused were produced before local magistrate, who sent them on the judicial remand but they managed to flee on way to jail. The police have lodged a first information report against two absconders and sub-inspector Amjad Khan and policemen Muddasar Khan and Mohammad Rafique under sections 223/224 of PPC.

Also, in the day the Assistant Commissioner Tillat Fahad had sealed many shoes shops at Kashmir bazaar. According to administration, the shops which were opened and buyers were shopping there.

