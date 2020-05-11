5 labourers die after inhaling poisonous gas in Panjgur well

GWADAR: Five labourers died after inhaling poisonous gas in a well in the Khuda-i-Abadan area of Panjgur on Saturday.

Police said that two labourers went inside a well for cleaning it. Poisonous gas had accumulated in the well and the two labourers fell unconscious. The four other labourers immediately went inside the well to rescue them, but they also fell unconscious.

After receiving information about the incident, a police party rushed to the site and with the help of rescue workers took the six labourers out of the well. They were taken to the district hospital in Panjgur where doctors pronounced five of them dead. One unconscious labourer was admitted in the hospital.