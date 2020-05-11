close
Mon May 11, 2020
Pak Army major lays down his life in fight against COVID-19

May 11, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Major Muhammad Asghar laid down his life on Sunday night in Peshawar after developing complications related to COVID-19.

Inter Services Public Relations Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a message: “Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at Torkham border in fight against COVID-19. Evacuated to CMH Peshawar with breathing problems, was put on ventilator but succumbed to coronavirus. There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation.”

