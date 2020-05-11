Passive immunisation therapy: Sindh reports first successful recovery

KARACHI: Sindh Sunday reported its first successful recovery from the passive immunisation therapy of a coronavirus patient. The treatment had been approved earlier in March.

"The first patient to recover from the coronavirus with the use of passive immunisation therapy has been sent home," the head of the National Institute of Blood Disease & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD & BMT) and hematologist, Dr Tahir Shamsi, said.

Dr Shamsi explained that the patient was administered plasma on April 30 and completely recovered on May 8. The patient’s second test of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, came out negative, he added.

More than 12 patients are currently being treated by the use of passive immunisation therapy, said the hematologist, say media reports. On March 31, the government of Sindh had approved the use of passive immunisation therapy to treat coronavirus patients across the province. Supervised by Dr Shamsi, the technique was set to be presented to other provinces for approval before a detailed strategy could be implemented in the hospitals across Pakistan.

“Under this technique, blood plasma from a healthy person is extracted and injected into the blood of a patient suffering from the coronavirus,” the hematologist had said.