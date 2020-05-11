Citizens deprived of 8 bikes, 5 vehicles & precious ornaments in 32 robberies in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: In a single day, 32 robberies were reported in different areas of Rawalpindi in which citizens were deprived of millions of worth ornaments, eight motorcycle and five cars.

Meanwhile, police arrested 11 culprits involved in different robberies within the jurisdiction of different police stations. In crackdown against kite sellers, police arrested five kite sellers and also recovered hundreds of kites and kite string from them.

Meanwhile, Race-course Police arrested three shopkeepers for grilling a Special Food Price Inspector. Special Food Price Inspector had filed application against shopkeepers for misbehaving and scuffling with the staff of price checking inspector and his team.