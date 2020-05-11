close
Mon May 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 11, 2020

Citizens deprived of 8 bikes, 5 vehicles & precious ornaments in 32 robberies in Pindi

National

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 11, 2020

RAWALPINDI: In a single day, 32 robberies were reported in different areas of Rawalpindi in which citizens were deprived of millions of worth ornaments, eight motorcycle and five cars.

Meanwhile, police arrested 11 culprits involved in different robberies within the jurisdiction of different police stations. In crackdown against kite sellers, police arrested five kite sellers and also recovered hundreds of kites and kite string from them.

Meanwhile, Race-course Police arrested three shopkeepers for grilling a Special Food Price Inspector. Special Food Price Inspector had filed application against shopkeepers for misbehaving and scuffling with the staff of price checking inspector and his team.

Latest News

More From Pakistan