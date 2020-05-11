close
Mon May 11, 2020
With lockdown ease…: Medical organisations stress strict implementation of SOPs

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

LAHORE: Irrespective of the federal government decision to ease the corona-related lockdown in the country, various health organisations have reiterated their stance of strict lockdown and educating people about the preventive measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Office-bearers of these health organisations including Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) President Prof Muhammad Afzal Mian, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore chapter President Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) President Dr Tariq Mian, Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology (PSG) Vice President Prof M Haroon Yousuf, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Salman Haseeb addressed a news conference at the Lahore Press Club in this regard on Sunday.

They said that the government capacity to handle a large number of patients was known to all. In case of increase in the number of corona patients, the system would not be able to take care to all patients, they added.

They said: “The government has relaxed lockdown; therefore, we need to be extremely careful and vigilant.

