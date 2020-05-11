Locust swarms storm districts again within five-month period

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said at least 15 districts of the province had suffered from a new wave of locust swarms attack.

Ismail Rahu said Sindh had asked the Centre for assistance to control the locust menace, saying that the crops were ruined by the recent attack, while cotton and paddy crops had sustained damage. He said the Sindh government could not leave the growers alone in such a devastating situation.

The minister said the Sindh government would soon purchase more vehicles and spray equipments to combat the locust swarms to protect the crops being damaged and to secure growers.

Meanwhile, Sindh government has allocated Rs150 million to minimise the impact of locust attack. The swarms stormed again within five months period in Kashmore, Naushahro Feroze, Dadu, Ghotki, Benazirabad, Khairpur and Sanghar districts.

The growers said the lockdown had already damaged their businesses, while the locust attack could destroy their seasonal crops, causing definite shortage of food. Agricultural department had also written a letter to the federal government to provide 57 vehicles and 100,000 liters pesticide chemical to spray on the locust menace.