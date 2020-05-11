Nafisa Shah criticises Centre over locust issue

SUKKUR: PPP leader and MNA Nafisa Shah warned the people for possible food scarcity in the country due to recent locust swarms attack on standing crops in Sindh and strongly criticised the federal government for its sterile reaction.

Talking to media persons in Khairpur, Nafisa Shah said the federal government has left the provinces on the mercy of locust swarms and if the current situation would continue, then there would be food shortages. She said the PPP had already raised concerns over the possible attack of locust swarms in Sindh that would damage the entire standing crops.

The PPP leader said the locust issue was faced by not only Sindh but by all the provinces, while the federal government’s silence was criminal negligence. She said the growers had faced locust attacks twice within six months, but the federal government has not taken any measures to avert the situation. Nafisa Shah said the Sindh government had taken up the issue to the PM but he did not respond properly.