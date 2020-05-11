Kaira concerned at easing of lockdown

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed concern over easing of lockdown by the government when corona is spreading rapidly.

Talking to newsmen here on Sunday, Kaira said that the lives of the people were put at risk by not announcing the lockdown timely. He said that the government should continue the lockdown and take steps for the betterment of the people in the Covid-19 crisis. The government should not create conflict with the Sindh government and fight against coronavirus, he suggested. He claimed that the Sindh government took steps seriously for the protection of the people. He said that the scandal of electricity was being launched intentionally after flour and sugar crises.

Kaira claimed that the PPP government had won the war against terrorism in 2008, environment of solidarity was created in floods, an operation was launched in Waziristan in the rule of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif besides an APC was called in which Imran Khan also participated.