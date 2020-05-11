Corona suspect who fled from quarantine centre held

KASUR: A suspect of coronavirus, who had fled from the quarantine centre, was caught from his house at Gulberg Colony on Sunday. The police conducted a raid at his house where the suspect had taken shelter to avoid quarantine. The police allegedly used abusive language with the family members, including women, and arrested two of them. Earlier, Abubakr, 25, who was in the DPS quarantine centre for the last seven days, managed his escape on Saturday. Later, the police started searching the suspect and later caught the suspect.