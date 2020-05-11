NHA to enhance revenue through digitising database

ISLAMABAD: In order to enhance revenue, the National Highway Authority (NHA) has initiated a project of Geographic Information System (GIS) Survey and development of geo-database of its entire network located throughout the country.

The NHA said the project will enable the Authority to digitise complete information regarding utilities and commercial amenities in the Right of Way (ROW) of NHA network. The project was commenced in June 2019, and will be completed in 18 months.

The GIS survey of pilot section from Rawalpindi Soan Bridge to Kharian (N-5) has been completed. The project is divided into three phases. Phase-I was completed in November 2019. In phase-I listing of commercial amenities on Karachi-Multan-Lahore-Peshawar National Highway (1,819km) (N-5) is complete and 12,500 notices are issued.

In Phase-II, verification of commercial amenities at Hassanabdal-Thakot-Khunjerab (N-35), Indus Highway (N-55), Larkana-Naudero-Lakhi Road (N-105), Larkana-Moenjodaro Road (N-155), Larkana-Kamber-Shahdadkot (N-455) and Ratodero-Naudero Road (N-655), is in progress.

In phase-III, field survey of Makran Costal Highway, Karachi-Kalat-Quetta-Chaman, Lakpass Taftan Highway (N-40), Sukkur-Sibi–Quetta Highway (N-65), Multan-DG Khan-Kila Saifullah (N-70), Gharo-Keti Bandar (N-110), Hyderabad-Khokhrapar (N-120), Larkana-Nasirabad (N-255), Sakrand-Shaheed Benazirabad (N-305) is in progress and will be completed by May 2020.

After completion of entire GIS mapping, a substantial increase in NHA revenue is expected. The data of inventoried and digitised NHA assets will be used for optimal revenue management.