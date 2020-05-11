Educationist suggests govt to promote students on basis of MCQs’ exam

HARIPUR: As the government is still undecided about promoting thousands of students enrolled in different schools under Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across the country, a local educationist claimed to have devised a smart and time efficient formula that would cost the government half the total expenses it usually spends.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Moazam Khan, a senior subject specialist at Government Higher Secondary School for boys Sera-e-Saleh and former assistant controller of BISE Abbottabad, said the government could better save money and time applying the formula of evaluating the students on the basis of multiple choice questions (MCQs) instead of allowing them to jump to the next class without exam or composite exam.

Sharing details of his proposal, he said that the modals of NTS and ETEA were already in practice in the country for searching talented and suitable candidates for different jobs and admissions of professional colleges, which could be applied for evaluation of students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades for their promotion to the next classes.

He said that each of the exam from grade 9th to 12th has a total of 550 marks and for passing, a candidate is required to obtain 33% marks and all the BISEs should be asked to develop question papers based on 275 MCQs from all the eight subject for 9th, 10th and six subjects from 11th and 12th grades and this exercise would consume only a few hours.

He said that each of the MCQs would have two marks and for attempting 275 MCQs, a candidate would be required 4.30 hours as compared to three hours which were allowed to a candidate for a single subject but he claimed that for MCQs-based question papers, the candidate would attempt six to eight subjects in 4.30 hours.

Moazam Khan said that the BISE authorities would complete the exam for a single grade within a day and for four exams from 9th to 12th grades, the whole exercise would be summed up within four days against the routine practice of 22 days for exam of a single grade.

He said that although in the MCQs type exams, the chances of cheating were very rare but the BISEs should increase the examination staff for making the exams more transparent.