Raids on drugs mafia in Khyber intensified

LANDIKOTAL: Police in Khyber district have intensified raids against drugs and other antisocial elements, an official said on Sunday.District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that since he took charge in Khyber, the police recovered 116kg heroin, 357kg hashish, 66kg opium and over 1000kg ice in the tribal district.

During a visit to police stations, the DPO told this correspondent that the police have have arrested a number of narcotics dealers and cases have been registered against them in Khyber.

The DPO also awarded a commendation certificate to sub-inspector Ishrat Shinwari on his outstanding performance during the past few months. He also checked complaint books at police stations and ordered the officials to ensure best possible service delivery.

Iqbal said they have also arrested three persons who had murdered three children in Landikotal, Jamrud and Tirah valley in different incidents.To a question he said several heroin and local made alcohol factories were also destroyed in the past few months and its owners were behind the bars.