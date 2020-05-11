PDMA gives 35,000 testing kits to KP Health Dept

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has provided an additional consignment of 35,000 testing kits to the KP Health Department.

A press release said two automatic Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machines and three latest bio-safety cabinets were provided to the Health Department. Bio-safety cabinets, the communication said, has been provided to keep the testing material safe and at a specified temperature. The PDMA is providing all possible assistance to the relevant departments, including Health Department, hospitals.