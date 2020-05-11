Strawberry farming brings quick profit for growers in Bara

BARA: The decades-long militancy in Khyber tribal district had destroyed every sector including agriculture as the dwellers had to take shelter in settled areas to pave the way for military operation to purge the area of unscrupulous elements.

When the displaced people returned to their abodes after the military operation, everything was in disarray and agriculture sector was no exception.“When we came back to our native areas, the fertile land had turned barren and deserted. And we had no resources to resume farming to earn a living for our families,” a farmer Amir Nawaz told this correspondent.

He said before militancy the area was fertile and different kinds of vegetables and fruit were cultivated in Akakhel area.“The authorities asked us to take help from the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) that was actively working in collaboration with the government departments to rehabilitate the displaced people,” he said.

He added that the SRSP officials suggested them to turn to alternative crops to earn quick return.“We turned to strawberry farming on two kanals of land. Though it was alien to us, our experience was successful and we earned quick return despite unfavourable conditions due to coronavirus,” he added.

Another farmer, Abdul Majeed said that he had also cultivated strawberry on two kanals of land in the same area. “The SRSP officials provided us plants and we successfully cultivated strawberry as an alternative crop. The strawberry cultivation requires more attention and look after then other crop. We sold strawberry in market for Rs200 per kilo. It earned more profit then the vegetable and other crops,” he added.

He maintained that the strawberry crop did not grow well due to torrential rains and lack of experience. “It is very suitable and profitable crop particularly in Akakhel area,” SRSP representative, Zalan Khan, told this scribe. He said that the local farmers could take better production of various kinds of fruit and vegetables from it. Zalan added that the government and other NGOs should come forward and help the local farmers as they had suffered due to prolonged militancy.