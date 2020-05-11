Kite twine claims another life in Lahore

LAHORE: Coronavirus has almost changed the provincial metropolis’ environment as the citizens can fly kites day and night wherever they want in all six divisions of the Lahore police and subsequently someone loses his life.

On Sunday, the youth falling victim to kite flying in the limits of Islampura police was just 18-year-old Usman, son of Muhammad Yousaf. While riding on his way along with his brother Ali Haider, his throat got entangled with the kite string and was slit, police said, adding he was rushed to Mayo Hospital where he died. The victim hailed from Narowal and worked in Lahore. At least five persons have already died and over dozens sustained injuries caused by the illegal kite string in the Lahore City in 2020.