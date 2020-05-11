KMU testing lab largest in country, says VC

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Javaid has said the varsity houses the largest public sector testing lab of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, he said the KMU along with the KP Health Department is at the forefront of the Covid-19 response. He said the KMU took up the challenge of conducting the tests for SARS-Cov-2. The KMU vice-chancellor said there has been an unprecedented response to the public sector entity only because of exemplary team work and he termed the lab staff as real heroes.