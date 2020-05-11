Mazari, three Punjab PA staff test positive for corona

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has become the latest government functionary to be afflicted with the novel coronavirus. Deputy speaker and three employees of the provincial assembly have been diagnosed with the virus.

Mazari and other affected persons are believed to have come into contact with several ministers and MPAs before they turned out to be coronavirus positive.

In a video statement, the deputy speaker confirmed the news saying he had isolated himself. I had got tested for coronavirus on return from Dubai on April 28 and was declared negative. I took another test after a week which turned out to be positive for the disease, Mazari said.