Buzdar orders strict implementation of lockdown SOPs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the department concerned to ensure strict implementation of SOPs relating to easing lockdown.

The chief minister directed administrative departments to strictly monitor lockdown SOPs and warned that taking undue advantage with regard to ease in lockdown would not be permitted. Usman Buzdar underscored that the PTI government allowed ease in lockdown by taking into account economic difficulties of common man. He emphasised that dangers of corona still persisted and everyone would have to show responsibility and care. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government had taken new steps after holding detailed consultations.

He expressed his hope that trader community and masses would strictly implement SOPs in order to save themselves from coronavirus. He warned that strict action would be taken against those business organisations and industrial units for not ensuring full implementation of SOPs and permission of those institutions violating the SOPs would be cancelled. He disclosed that the government was fully committed to take up essential measures for providing relief to the masses along with their treatment.

The chief minister emphasised that solid measures had been taken for the eradication of coronavirus across the province. Decisions are being taken under the guidance of federal government along with conducting due consultation with all stakeholders, concluded Usman Buzdar.

The chief minister has expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a vehicle in Mailsi Link Canal. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathies.