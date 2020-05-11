Jadhav counsel’s statement ‘baseless, inaccurate’: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday rejected Indian legal counsel’s statement in RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav case as ‘baseless and inaccurate’ and said the country had fully complied with the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Ayesha Farooqui said they had noted the statements made in an online lecture on May 03, 2020 by Harish Salve, India’s legal counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

She said Pakistan remained committed to complying with the judgment as the case proceeded further. She said while suggesting that India might have to go back to the ICJ, Salve had made certain statements, which were contrary to the facts.

“We firmly reject the Indian Counsel’s ‘baseless and inaccurate’ assertion that Pakistan has not complied with the ICJ’s judgment in the case. We have fully complied with the judgment and remain committed to continue to doing so as the case proceeds further,” she added.

She said Pakistan had granted India consular access to Commander Jadhav and was processing measures for effective review and reconsideration as per the guidelines provided by the ICJ in its judgment.

“Being a responsible state, Pakistan abides by all its international obligations. It is regrettable that Mr. Salve has chosen to make statements, which are inaccurate and misrepresent facts, the spokesperson added.