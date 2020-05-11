Woman martyred in Indian fire across LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Indian troops across the Line of Control (LoC) opened fire with automatic rifles on Sunday, shooting a women dead. Shauzia Akhtar was shot in the head and chest as she prepared breakfast in her home along the LoC, said Chaudhry Zulqarnain, a senior police officer for the border district of Rawalakot, where the shooting took place. Cross-border attacks are frequent but in recent days attacks have increased with both Pakistan and India reporting soldiers killed in the fighting. Three times in the past month, Pakistan summoned Indian diplomats to the Foreign Ministry to complain.