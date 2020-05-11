Officials reprimanded

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali reprimanded the Local Government and Community Development Department for showing irresponsibility in anti-dengue surveillance and said that action will be taken against the responsible official.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue measures here on Sunday.

The DC also issued warning to the Tehsil Samundri and Food Green Department to improve their performance and clarified that the breeding grounds for dengue larvae should be cleared. He said that a comprehensive micro plan should be formulated for the control of dengue larvae in the current season and full and responsible implementation should be ensured.

The deputy commissioner said that the campaign against dengue in the district should be continued with full vigor. In this regard, daily surveillance schedule should be prepared and implemented while departmental efforts should not be wasted at any moment so that the problem of dengue could not arise, he added.

The DC said that steps should be taken to deal with any possible situation in the current season. During the meeting, the uploading of surveillance activities through android mobile phones of the departments was reviewed while the District Coordinator for Epidemics gave a detail briefing on survellance activities and informed that larvae from 225 outdoor and 183 indoor sites were found so far in this year and all hotspots were made clear from dengue larave.