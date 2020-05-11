close
Mon May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020

DPO stops SHOs from registering cases of cyber crime

May 11, 2020

JHANG: District Police Officer Dr Ghias Gul on Sunday stopped SHOs from registration of FIRs about cyber crimes as they were not in the domain of the police department. In a circular, the DPO directed the SHOs, SDPOs and investigation staff that registration of FIRs and investigation of cyber crime cases was a mandate of the FIA. The citizens, who aggrieved by Facebook and other social media activities, should be approached to the FIA instead of local police for registration of such kind of cases.

