Kaira concerned at easing of lockdown

LALAMUSA: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has expressed concern over easing of lockdown by the government when corona is spreading rapidly.

Talking to newsmen here on Sunday, Kaira said that the lives of the people were put at risk by not announcing the lockdown timely. He said that the government should continue the lockdown and take steps for the betterment of the people in the Covid-19 crisis. The government should not create conflict with the Sindh government and fight against coronavirus, he suggested. He claimed that the Sindh government took steps seriously for the protection of the people. He said that the scandal of electricity was being launched intentionally after flour and sugar crises.

Kaira claimed that the PPP government had won the war against terrorism in 2008, environment of solidarity was created in floods, an operation was launched in Waziristan in the rule of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif besides an APC was called in which Imran Khan also participated.

The PPP leader alleged that the government was not fighting against the problems but fighting against opponents. He said that the national policy was must to get rid of coronavirus. He blamed that the government had failed to get rid of coronavirus and the economy was going towards the worst position. He said that the government did not slash petroleum prices as it had declined in the world. He claimed that the people could not support financially without BISP.

He said that the relief of Rs 5,000 should be given on electricity bill to every house and Rs 20,000 in the gas bills but the government was not ready to give relief to the people. Commenting on the situation of Gujrat district, he said that Gujrat was suffering from coronavirus and it was in red zone.