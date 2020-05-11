close
Mon May 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

Eight cops test corona positive

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2020

KASUR: Eight policemen were tested corona positive here on Sunday. According a police, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Adnan Tufail of Elite Force, five cops of Pattoki police station, including ASI Ibrahim, were declared corona positive. According to DPO Zahid Marawat, coronavirus tests were continued in district.

