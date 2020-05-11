Eight cops test corona positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Eight policemen were tested corona positive here on Sunday. According a police, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf, Adnan Tufail of Elite Force, five cops of Pattoki police station, including ASI Ibrahim, were declared corona positive. According to DPO Zahid Marawat, coronavirus tests were continued in district.