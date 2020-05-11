10 of a family quarantined as corona suspects

TOBA TEK SINGH: Ten members of a family have been quarantined as corona suspects in their home at Hashmat Chowk.

Kamalia AC Nosheen Israr told that all rooms of their home were washed with chlorinated water. She told that a relative of this family had come as a guest from Gujranwala and had stayed here and when he returned back he was tested as Covid-19 positive patient. Later, he was admitted to a Gujranwala hospital, she informed. All 10 family members had been asked to stay in quarantine at their home and their throat and nasal swabs had been sent to the Punjab Public Health Rrefferal Laboratory for Covid-19 test, she added.