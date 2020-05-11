With lockdown ease…:Medical organisations stress strict implementation of SOPs

LAHORE: Irrespective of the federal government decision to ease the corona-related lockdown in the country, various health organisations have reiterated their stance of strict lockdown and educating people about the preventive measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Office-bearers of these health organisations including Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) President Prof Muhammad Afzal Mian, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore chapter President Prof Muhammad Ashraf Nizami, Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP) President Dr Tariq Mian, Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology (PSG) Vice President Prof M Haroon Yousuf, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Punjab President Dr Salman Haseeb addressed a news conference at the Lahore Press Club in this regard on Sunday.

They said that the government capacity to handle a large number of patients was known to all. In case of increase in the number of corona patients, the system would not be able to take care to all patients, they added. They said: “The government has relaxed lockdown; therefore, we need to be extremely careful and vigilant. “We must prepare ourselves for the worst situation to come.” The medical representatives said: “We, in all meetings at highest level, have always demanded compensation for all Covid-19 victims including doctors, paramedics and healthcare providers.

“We have been demanding PPEs [personal protective equipment] for our frontline soldiers. We demand Shuhada package/ support money for the families of those who have lost their lives while fighting and saving lives of patients.”

They also advised people to take this ailment just like any other diseases, and not take it as a taboo or social stigma.

They advised the government to act on the WHO [World Health Organisation] advice, which has been calling for lockdown as the only effective preventive measure against the virus, time and again.

They said that lockdown in other countries was relaxed when the number of cases was on the decline. In Pakistan, cases are increasing and any relaxation would result in rapid increase in number of patients, they warned. They said lockdown should continue at least till the cases slow down in the next few weeks.

“If the government does decide to relax the lockdown with the SOPs,” they added, “it should take the responsibility to implement them too, as leaving it to the citizens is hardly expected to be successful.”

They said that with the expected surge of patients, the government has not given any plan to cater to the needs as the existing infrastructure is already saturated.