Hubei Province sends medical experts to Pakistan

BEIJING: A medical team of 2 doctors and 4 nurses along with 250 kilograms of medical supplies from Hubei Province, China was sent to Pakistan to tackle COVID-19.

The medical team was led by He Wenke, the Deputy Chief Physician from the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of China’s Yichang No.1 Hospital. All of the six members have been fighting on the front line against COVID-19 before. "We will spare no effort to provide anti-epidemic medical services and work together with our Pakistani friends to overcome difficulties," Mr. He Wenke said.

Sources told China Economic Net(CEN) that the medical personnel was sent at the invitation of China Three Gorges Corporation(CTGC) to provide medical support amid COVID-19 for the Pakistani and Chinese staff working for the Karot Hydropower Project.

Workforce related to the project includes 3,500 Pakistanis and some 500 Chinese. As the project reaches a crucial point in process while COVID-19 still haunts Pakistan, the arrival of China’s experienced medics is of great significance. Planned on Jhelum River, the Karot Hydropower Project is an under construction run-of-river concrete-core rockfill gravity dam in Pakistan, with a planned installed capacity of 720 MW.