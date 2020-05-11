Modest anti-govt rallies resume in Iraq

BAGHDAD: Modest anti-government rallies resumed in some Iraqi cities Sunday, clashing with security forces and ending months of relative calm just days after Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi´s government came to power.

The protests first erupted in Baghdad and Shiite-majority southern cities in October, demanding an end to corruption and unemployment and an overhaul of the ruling class. But internal splits, a rise in US-Iran tensions and a lockdown imposed by coronavirus effectively snuffed out the movement earlier this year, leaving a few desolate protesters camped out in squares across the country. This week, after Iraq´s parliament approved a new cabinet headed by Kadhemi, activists promptly issued calls on social media for fresh protests, saying the new premier was part of the same reviled political class.