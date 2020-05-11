No regret over missing T20 WC final, says Perry

SYDNEY: On March 8 this year as Ellyse Perry leant against the boundary fence at the MCG and watched her teammates prepare for one of the biggest moments in the history of women’s sport, her own plight was the furthest thing from her mind.

She should have been out there with them, and she would have been if her body hadn’t let her down less than a week earlier, just as the most-watched women’s cricket event ever was reaching its climax.

The biggest name in the game, a player who had played no small role in elevating women’s cricket to levels never previously seen, was about to miss out on the biggest match in the sport’s history.

But don’t try and suggest to Perry that she had any right to feel sorry for herself, or have any sense of anger and frustration, as she watched on that night.

“I don’t think that’s justifiable at all, to be honest,” she told cricket.com.au.

“Personally it was poor timing and I would have loved to have played in the rest of the tournament, absolutely without a doubt.

“But at the same time, it’s not about me.”

And Perry’s firm belief that such a landmark event wasn’t about her extends to her teammates, too.

That night was not only more important than her, but more important than them as well. “Sometimes I think about that tournament, and particularly about that final, and I don’t even think it was about our team,” she says.

“It was just about the event, the moment in women’s cricket that it created was just absolutely incredible. Hopefully what it does for the sport has a flow-on effect.” — cricket.com.au