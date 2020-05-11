Cricketers term online sessions helpful

LAHORE: The series of online sessions of cricket greats with current and emerging red and white-ball cricketers to help them remain focused and make optimum use of their time in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown have ended.

The lectures began on April 27 and lasted two weeks; they were conducted by the legends of Pakistan cricket who won international acclaim with their consistent performances, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here Sunday.

The list of cricketers who delivered the lectures included Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Rashid Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf, Moin Khan, Younis Khan and Shoaib Akhtar, he said.

The greats of Pakistan and world cricket spoke at length about their cricketing journey and gave some very useful tips to Pakistan’s current and emerging players, he added.

Batting, fast and spin bowling and wicketkeeping departments were widely covered by players who all spoke about their relevant specializations in the lectures.

“They stressed on the importance of discipline, temperament, hard work and confidence as they collectively called these factors crucial to the development and success of an international cricketer,” the spokesman said.