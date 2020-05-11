Fitness tests of women players from today

ISLAMABAD: The Women Wing of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will start conducting physical fitness tests of 38 women cricketers from today (Monday) through video link.

These tests are meant to encourage the elite women cricketers to maintain the desired fitness standards.

The fitness tests will commence today and will run until May 20 and the players will undergo prone hold, Bulgarian squats, vertical jumps and pushups along with body mass index calculation. In the backdrop of Ramzan, the tests will be held outside the fasting hours.

The tests will have no financial implications on the centrally-contracted cricketers and will be conducted under the supervision of Imran Khalil, who has been assigned the role of interim fitness trainer.

Urooj Mumtaz, head of the PCB women wing, said: “The modern day game requires players to maintain optimum fitness levels at all times. Our aim is to develop a fitness driven culture and inculcate this within the system in order to produce elite athlete. “Considering that these are unprecedented and uncertain times and the players are confined to train in whatever spaces are available to them, the testing battery has been modified to ensure they can be conducted without any equipment while staying indoors.

“At this stage, there will be no financial penalties in case a player fails to meet the desired benchmarks. However, being professional cricketers we urge all the players to maintain their fitness levels to make sure that they are ready to go when cricket resumes.”