Orphans Day observed

Islamabad : The Orphans Care Forum, a platform of different organisations working for orphans in Pakistan observed the Orphan Day in Pakistan on 15th of Ramazan. The forum organised seminars, awareness programmes and Iftar dinners to mark the Orphans Day.

Meanwhile, Chairman Orphans Care Forum, Muhammad Abdul Shakoor said that the motive of observing the orphans day was to create awareness among the masses regarding the welfare of the orphans. He stated that as a nation it was their duty to work for the good well of the orphans as they were too a part of this society.

He further stated that their only mission was to take care of every orphan around the country and provide them all with the basic facilities. The Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) organized the first World Orphans Day on the 15th of Ramadan in 2014.

INCA Council for Social Justice joining them this endeavour this year to bring awareness around the issue of orphaned children. The idea is not to make a one day show of talking about taking care of orphans but to make this day; a day of that the international community should take action to raise awareness for the orphans and urge to start all kinds of social projects to alleviate their sufferings.

According to UNICEF, around 140 million children worldwide are orphan and 4.2 million alone in Pakistan. These children face major issues, such as, hunger, poverty, access to education and medical care. Some of the causes of children becoming orphans include: war, disease, poverty, natural disaster, abandonment, and many other forms of calamities. Due to warring regions in the Muslim world, the number of Muslim orphans has increased exponentially.