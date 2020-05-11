Climate change ministry requests audit of risk management fund

Islamabad : Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has requested the Auditor General of Pakistan to hold special performance audit of National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) for enhancing its capacity and transparency.

Secretary MoCC Naheed Shah Durrani had written the letter on the directives of the Prime Minister mentioning that the NDRMF was a not-for-profit company incorporated with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, under Section 42 of Companies Act 2017, working under the administrative control of Ministry of Climate Change.

“It is a government-owned, non-banking financial intermediary with a corporate structure which works for reducing the socio-economic and fiscal vulnerability of the country and its population to natural hazards and climate change, through financing investments in disaster risk reduction and preparedness that have high economic impacts,” the letter said.

The letter stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for conducting a special performance audit of all the funds granted to NDRMF since December 2016 till date, within two months, to improve efficiency and transparency of the Fund, a ministry official told this agency.

It may be mentioned here that NDRMF was the first government organization to respond to National Disaster Management Authority and provided over Rs8 billion to the Authority to contain COVID-19 risk in the country.

The fund has established its structure from the scratch and became functional in just 15 months. It had its independent board of governors and a very diligent team of experts serving in the NDRMF.

NDRMF was collaborating with the Ministry in its Ecosystem Restoration Fund and Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and its 19 different projects were in the implementation process across the country.

The fund was financing projects for provincial governments and non-public sector partners through a 70 percent financial grant in the areas of flood protection infrastructure, early warning systems, retrofitting of public infrastructure, multi-hazard vulnerability risk assessments and community based disaster risk management.

The NDRMF had a very transparent process of issuing funds to different public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for executing various disaster management projects.